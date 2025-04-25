Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases 44,369 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 699,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,369 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for 2.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,748,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,118 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,878,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,922,000 after acquiring an additional 397,713 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 452,963 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.