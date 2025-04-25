Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $27.68 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,145 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 5.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $27,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

