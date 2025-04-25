Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $21.95 Million Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,773 shares during the quarter. COPT Defense Properties makes up about 4.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.63% of COPT Defense Properties worth $21,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,371,000 after buying an additional 5,563,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $45,718,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,847,000 after purchasing an additional 762,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 723,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,689,000 after purchasing an additional 710,491 shares during the period.

NYSE:CDP opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently 99.19%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

