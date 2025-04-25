Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,902,000. Simon Property Group accounts for 4.6% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,059,505,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,777,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,403,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 880,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,136,000 after buying an additional 542,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $156.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average of $172.12. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

