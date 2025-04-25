Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 700,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354,739 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $128,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.07.

American Tower Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMT opened at $210.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.37%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

