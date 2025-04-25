Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 8,380 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Texas Roadhouse worth $65,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $349,853.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,866.92. This trade represents a 10.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $105,525.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,280. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,507. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $161.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

