Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 340,564 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340,564 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $84,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $208.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

