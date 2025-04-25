Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,119,182 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119,182 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $67,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 58,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,926,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of RTX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 333,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,670 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

