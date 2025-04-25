Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 15,785 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $93,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Sunday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

Aptiv Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.