Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 119,255 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,255 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.92% of EPAM Systems worth $121,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $158.26 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.15 and a twelve month high of $269.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

