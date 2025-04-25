Voya Investment Management LLC Has $76.68 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,285,123 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $76,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $173,055,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 556,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after acquiring an additional 501,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,033,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,008,000 after acquiring an additional 455,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
BAH stock opened at $119.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
