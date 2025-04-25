Voya Investment Management LLC Has $110.36 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,794,369 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $110,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $189,584,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $110,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $90,478,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,129,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in MongoDB by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 693,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after acquiring an additional 321,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $2,333,716.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,840,147.06. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,666.84. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.28.

MongoDB Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of MDB opened at $173.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $387.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

