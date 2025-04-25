Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.59%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $10,327,339.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,324,191.46. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,263,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

