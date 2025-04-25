Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $41.62 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,218 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $41,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,061,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

