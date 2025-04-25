Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP opened at $83.22 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

