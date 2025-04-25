Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

Vertiv Trading Up 7.4 %

VRT opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

