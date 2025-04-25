Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Issues Earnings Results

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.24 million. Veris Residential updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.

Veris Residential Trading Down 1.7 %

VRE opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRE shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Veris Residential from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

