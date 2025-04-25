Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 127,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 88,316 shares.The stock last traded at $68.82 and had previously closed at $68.63.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1902 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $249,000. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $351,000.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

