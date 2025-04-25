Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 127,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 88,316 shares.The stock last traded at $68.82 and had previously closed at $68.63.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.83.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1902 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Market Anticipation Builds: Joby Stock Climbs Ahead of Earnings
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Archer Aviation Gets Analyst Target Upgrade: Time to Load Up?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The 6 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.