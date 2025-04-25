Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.9% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $188.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

