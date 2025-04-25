UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,260,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3,177.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 144,502 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 470,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $92.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.