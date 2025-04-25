UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BR opened at $238.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $247.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

