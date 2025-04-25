Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Purchased by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Universal Logistics worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,437,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Universal Logistics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ULH stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $705.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Universal Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.