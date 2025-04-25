United Rentals, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.79 (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.79 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.

United Rentals has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Rentals to earn $49.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $647.66 on Friday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $728.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $956.00 to $732.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.79.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

