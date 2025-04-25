Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.86. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

