UBS Group Cuts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $500.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $715.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.68.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TMO opened at $426.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $489.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock worth $13,106,062. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 68,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 30,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.