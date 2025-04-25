Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $36,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after buying an additional 524,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $530.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.03 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $579.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $678.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.