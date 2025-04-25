Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $938,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DocuSign by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,695,000 after acquiring an additional 330,136 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,535,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,067,000 after buying an additional 378,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $12,897,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 3,026.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 529,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,485.98. This trade represents a 16.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,851 shares of company stock worth $4,607,439. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $81.67 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.