Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 187.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 168,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SVXY opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

