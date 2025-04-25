Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Down 12.5% – Time to Sell?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 624,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 92,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Transition Metals Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.73.

Transition Metals Company Profile

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

