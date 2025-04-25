TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Holdings Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,498 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.76% of TransDigm Group worth $536,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.19, for a total value of $4,825,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,545,510.41. This represents a 19.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,872. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,894 shares of company stock valued at $167,450,256. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,367.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,337.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

