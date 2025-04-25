Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 218.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $9,199,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,270.12. The trade was a 96.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $273,978.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,936.79. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,193,327 shares of company stock worth $107,903,039 over the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

