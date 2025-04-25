Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,583,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $161.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

