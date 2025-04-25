Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 207.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Align Technology by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,961,000 after purchasing an additional 95,393 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $184.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $327.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

