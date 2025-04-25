Topsail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 828.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 123,830 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,476.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 49,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 46,170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.19. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $262.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

