Topline Capital Management LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN)

Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,159,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. Intellicheck accounts for approximately 0.6% of Topline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Topline Capital Management LLC owned about 5.87% of Intellicheck as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 3.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

