Topline Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,412,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000. Topline Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cambium Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 262.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 363,399 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $0.40 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

