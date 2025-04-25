Top Video Game Stocks Worth Watching – April 22nd

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to shares in companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related technology. These stocks allow investors to benefit from the growth and success of the gaming industry while also reflecting the market trends and consumer behaviors within the digital entertainment sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.30. 7,936,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,798,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $169.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.05. 839,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $220.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,464. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.66. 382,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Further Reading