Three Seasons Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNOV. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 2.6 %

UNOV opened at $33.62 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

