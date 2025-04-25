Three Seasons Wealth LLC Takes $609,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 343.0% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 67,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,536,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after buying an additional 512,082 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rollins by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

