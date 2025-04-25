Three Seasons Wealth LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 1.2% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,220,000 after purchasing an additional 352,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,267,000 after acquiring an additional 308,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,558,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

