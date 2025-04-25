Three Seasons Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 2.2% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,406,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $9,793,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $6,711,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 563.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 61,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 388,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.02. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

