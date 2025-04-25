The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Increased by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.