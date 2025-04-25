The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Holdings Decreased by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Buckle comprises about 2.3% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Buckle by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Buckle by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $84,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,375 shares in the company, valued at $63,301,946.25. This represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,906 shares of company stock worth $2,971,250. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Buckle Stock Up 1.5 %

BKE stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. UBS Group cut their price objective on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

