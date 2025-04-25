Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $147.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

