Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Position Trimmed by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,352.8% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Baird R W lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $124.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

