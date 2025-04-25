Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $741,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.61 and a twelve month high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

