Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,410 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,042,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. This represents a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FYBR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.