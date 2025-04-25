Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,270 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $583,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $2,538,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This trade represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

