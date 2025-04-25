Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $2.67 Million Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in BILL by 12,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL opened at $44.83 on Friday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,483.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.08.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BILL from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

