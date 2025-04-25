Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,007,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,451 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $359,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPK opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

